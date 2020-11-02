Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another Twin Cities-area school district is making the move back to distance learning due to COVID-19.
Board members for Mahtomedi Public Schools voted in favor Monday evening of transitioning Mahtomedi High School back to a distance learning model, starting Nov. 10.
Officials say activities will remain in effect, and the board will consider transitioning their junior high and elementary schools in a meeting scheduled for mid-November.
The school boards for St. Paul, Osseo and District 196 all decided last week to also transition back to distance learning due to rising COVID cases.
Minnesota has had a record-breaking uptick in cases in the past week.
