MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis is among 44 jurisdictions in 18 states across the country where the Department of Justice will be monitoring voting rights on Election Day.
The Justice Department announced on Monday that personnel from its Civil Rights Division will be monitoring compliance with federal voting rights laws, saying the department has historically monitored jurisdictions in the field and “is again doing so this year”.
“As in past years, monitors will focus on compliance with the Voting Rights Act, and the other federal voting rights laws enforced by the division,” the department said in a release. “Monitors will include civil rights personnel from the Civil Rights Division and civil rights and civil personnel from U.S. Attorney’s Offices. Civil Rights Division personnel will also maintain contact with state and local election officials.”
When asked for comment, Minnesota’s Secretary of State Steve Simon said the state law is very specific and Justice Department personnel won’t be allowed inside polling places.
Minneapolis is the only Minnesota city among the 44 jurisdictions, which include seven cities in Michigan, six Florida cities, five cities in Massachusetts and three cities in Pennsylvania. Click here for the full list.
