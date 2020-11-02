Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eagan police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage boy who has autism.
According to police, 14-year-old Jayce Austin Durrett was last seen on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the area of Lone Oak Road and Eagandale Place in Eagan.
Durrett was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, jeans, a black baseball hat, and black and white Nike shoes. He’s 5-foot-8-inches tall, 150 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Eagan police at 651-675-5700.
