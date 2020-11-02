MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ramsey County officials on Monday announced that landlords with tenants who have been unable to make rent payments due to COVID-19 may be eligible for one-time assistance grants.
The assistance will be available through the $8 million Landlord Assistance program. Eligible landlords can received up to $20,000 in reimbursement per rental unit for tenants’ missed rent payments and/or unpaid fees due to COVID-19 pandemic hardships, from March 1 through Dec. 30.
“COVID-19 has been hard for many businesses, especially the housing rental community,” said Financial Assistance Services Director Tina Curry. “We are already in an affordable housing crisis – with the Landlord Assistance program, our goal is to keep Ramsey County landlords afloat and their tenants in stable housing.”
The application period for small landlords — those owning no more than 50 units — is Friday, Nov. 13. The final deadline for all other landlords, including small landlords that did not previously apply, is Thursday, Dec. 10.
For more on eligibility and the application process, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.