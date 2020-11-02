Election Guide:Check out WCCO’s 2020 digital election guide! (And remember to vote!)
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Halloween, Hit And Run, Local TV, Robbinsdale News, Trick-Or-Treating

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are asking for the public’s help after a boy was struck by a vehicle while trick-or-treating over the weekend.

The incident happened at about 8:40 p.m. Saturday on the 3600 block of Abbott Avenue North in Robbinsdale.

The boy was getting out of a vehicle when he was struck. The vehicle fled the scene, witnesses reported.

Police believe the car was a black sports car, possibly a Maserati.

The boy received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Robbinsdale Police at 763-531-1220.

Comments