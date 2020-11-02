MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people suffered serious injuries early Monday morning in a south metro crash that happened shortly after police stopped chasing the vehicle.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after 2 a.m. at the intersection of 140th Street West and Garden View Drive in Apple Valley.
According to a preliminary report, a Lexus sedan was speeding along 140th Street and failed to negotiate a curve, drove over a walking path and slammed into a utility pole and a tree.
Injured in the crash were the driver, a 36-year-old Lakeville man, and his passenger, a 32-year-old Bloomington woman. The driver suffered life-threatening injuries while the woman’s injuries were less severe. Both were hospitalized.
The patrol says the two had been pursued by police not long before the crash. However, the pursuit had been called off, and no officers witnessed the wreck.
Road conditions at the time of the crash were dry. According to troopers, it’s yet unclear if alcohol played a factor or if the man and the woman were wearing seat belts.
It also remains unclear why police were chasing the vehicle.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
