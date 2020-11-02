(WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings beat the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers Sunday. But the 28-22 win came at a cost to their defensive secondary, with three injuries just among the cornerbacks.
Mark Fields endured the strangest among them. It was a punctured lung from the shoe of the receiver he was tackling. The injury occurred late in the third quarter, when Fields brought down Packers receiver Equanimeous St. Brown after a 12-yard catch from Aaron Rodgers. It was just his second game of the season after coming up from the practice squad.
Fields was unable to fly back to Minnesota with the team. He remained in Green Bay overnight and is supposed to receive a ride with a team staff member today. He will likely be out of action two to three weeks.
Rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler will also miss time after suffering a neck injury and possible concussion. An unintended hit from fellow Viking Anthony rendered him temporarily motionless. Dantzler has since regained movement and was able to return home with the team.
Cornerback Kris Boyd suffered a non-contact knee injury. The team finished the game with Jeff Gladney and Harrison Hand as their only healthy cornerbacks. Mike Hughes and Holton Hill did not suit up Sunday due to injuries.
The Vikings, who will likely look to cornerback talent this week, host the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
You must log in to post a comment.