MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the time-honored traditions of Election Day is the mock election, as students everyone register their own votes to get a primer on the political process.
Most of the time, the results of those mock election don’t get distributed beyond the walls of the schools in which they take place. This year, with some data-mining from the YMCA Center for Youth Voice, Schools and Government, Minnesota’s preferences among the youth are being shared widely.
More than 485 schools signed up for a mock election program during the 2020 election.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, 238 schools had reported their results. With 26,790 votes tallied, Biden was leading the kids’ choice vote for president, with about 54% of the vote to Donald Trump’s 33.7%.
All candidates are on the ballot, and running in third place as of now is independent candidate Kanye West, with just over 8% of the vote. No one else tallied more than 2% of the total votes cast.
The YMCA center’s goal is to “help students discover the importance of elections and the power of their voice – and vote – in U.S. democracy.”
