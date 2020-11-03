MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rep. Dean Phillips is projected to keep his seat in Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.
The Democratic businessman and philanthropist defended his seat against a challenge from Republican Kendall Qualls.
Phillips was first elected to the suburban, west metro district in 2018, when he beat five-term Republican congressman Erik Paulsen.
During the campaign, Qualls criticized Phillips for “virtue signalling” following the death of George Floyd and not supporting law enforcement. Qualls is a military veteran and businessman. He is also Black.
Prior to the election, Phillips has been focused on a bipartisan bill for a second COVID-19 relief package.
