MINNEAPOLIS (CNN/WCCO) — Election Day may be a stressful or emotional time for many, and a bunch of restaurants are stepping up with discounted or even free comfort food to help you cope.

According to Thrillist, these local establishments have deals for Election Day:

Cardigan Donuts, Minneapolis

You can take 25% of your donut order when you wear a sticker that says “I Voted” in the shop. Also, there will be a drawing for a free dozen later on this week.

La Doña Cervecería, Minneapolis

Election Day happens to be Torta Tuesdays, and you can get a torta and a beer for a dozen bucks.

Trio Plant-Based, Minneapolis

You can take half off all appetizers during Election Day’s happy hour. You’ll be able to get it for carryout over the phone or walk-up orders.

—–