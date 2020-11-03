MINNEAPOLIS (CNN/WCCO) — Election Day may be a stressful or emotional time for many, and a bunch of restaurants are stepping up with discounted or even free comfort food to help you cope.
According to Thrillist, these local establishments have deals for Election Day:
Cardigan Donuts, Minneapolis
You can take 25% of your donut order when you wear a sticker that says “I Voted” in the shop. Also, there will be a drawing for a free dozen later on this week.
La Doña Cervecería, Minneapolis
Election Day happens to be Torta Tuesdays, and you can get a torta and a beer for a dozen bucks.
Trio Plant-Based, Minneapolis
You can take half off all appetizers during Election Day’s happy hour. You’ll be able to get it for carryout over the phone or walk-up orders.
Are these deals little more than gimmicks to get you in the door (or app) to spend more money? Absolutely. But hey, everyone needs to eat. And the fast-food industry — a zero-loyalty business with razor-thin margins — relies on these short-term promotions to boost sales from time to time.
Burger King
Through Grubhub, Burger King is offering $3 off orders of $18 or more.
Chili’s
On Nov. 3 you can get the Presidente Margarita for $5 and a free commemorative sticker.
Jersey Mike’s
The sandwich chain is offering a free turkey sub and free delivery on orders of $10 or more on Election Day for orders placed through Grubhub.
McDonald’s
McDonald’s is giving away one of its three new McCafe items — an apple fritter, a blueberry muffin or a cinnamon roll — free with a purchase of a hot or iced coffee on orders placed through its app. The promotion runs from November 3 through November 9. So, technically you can keep the free carb train rolling all week.
P.F. Chang’s
If you’ve never ordered from P.F. Chang’s before, you’re in luck. The chain is doing a $10 off deal for new diners through Grubhub.
Wendy’s
Until November 8, Wendy’s customers can get a free Classic Chicken Sandwich with any purchase. It’s “classic” but also new: Wendy’s is promoting it as a crispier and juicier fried chicken than its predecessor.
There’s also some deals just for people working at the polls:
Shake Shack
Poll workers can get a free sandwich, including the Shackburger and the Chick’n Shack, from Sunday through Election day with a proof of badge.
