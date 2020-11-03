MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday is Election Day, and polls in Minnesota open at 7 a.m.

Those planning to vote in-person are advised to check their polling place, as it might have changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (To find your polling place, head to the Secretary of State’s website.)

RELATED: Minnesota Races In Play On Election Day

Still need to register to vote, update registration or haven’t voted in Minnesota for four years? In that case, bring proof of residency to the polling place and identification. If you’re already registered to vote, no identification is necessary in Minnesota.

In Wisconsin, however, identification is required, whether or not a voter is registered.

Sitting on an absentee ballot? Those can still be dropped off at select locations by 3 p.m. Tuesday. (To find a drop-off location, click here).

If you’ve mailed an absentee ballot but it hasn’t arrived, you can cancel your mail-in ballot and vote in-person at your polling place.

Secretary of State Steve Simon says the in-person vote will override the in-transit absentee ballot, similar to a canceled check.

“[The mail-in ballot] will be invalidated, so there’s no harm, no foul,” he said.

RELATED: WCCO Election Guide

When could results be expected? Election officials across the state have spent weeks counting and sorting early ballots. All that’s left to do Tuesday night is tabulate the votes — the push of a button.

Polls in Minnesota close at 8 p.m. As long as voters are in line by the deadline, they can cast a ballot.