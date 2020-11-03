MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota are asking the public’s help in finding a missing teenage girl.
Mackenzie Langner left her foster care placement home in Duluth on Saturday afternoon and has not been heard from since, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says. The 16-year-old left without her cellphone.
Langner goes by the name “Kenzie” and is described as standing 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighing around 143 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. According to officials, she was last seen wearing black sweatpants with white lettering, a green hoodie, the black inner shell of a jacket, a red stocking hat, and brown Timberland boots.
The teenager’s whereabouts are unknown, and it’s unclear if she’s still in the Duluth area.
Anyone who sees Langer or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office at 320-251-4240.
