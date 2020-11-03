Election Day:Check out WCCO’s 2020 digital election guide! (And remember to vote!)
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says there have been reports of disinformation robocalls concerning voting on Election Day.

Ellison says his office has heard of a “few” reports Tuesday.

“Here are the FACTS,” he tweeted. “ALL VOTING ENDS at 8PM TONIGHT.”

Ellison says citizens can vote if they’re in line by 8 p.m.

“Voting is easy, secure and SAFE. Just wear a mask when you go!” Ellison said. “Don’t let anyone steal your voice or your vote.”

