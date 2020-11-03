Election Day:Check out WCCO’s 2020 digital election guide! (And remember to vote!)
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Election 2020, Local TV, Minneapolis, Minneapolis Elections And Voter Services, Polls, Voting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis has broken its general election voter turnout record, with just hours left to go before the polls close.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Minneapolis Elections and Voter Services says an estimated 228,903 people have voted, beating the record of 219,832 set in 2016.

“Tonight is already a RECORD-SETTER in the City of Minneapolis!” said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Over 160,000 of the votes were cast via absentee ballot this year, compared to just over 50,000 in 2016.

WEB EXTRA: Click here to explore WCCO’s 2020 Election Guide.

Polling places close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. As long as voters are in line by the deadline, they can cast a ballot.

More On WCCO.com:
Comments