MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis has broken its general election voter turnout record, with just hours left to go before the polls close.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Minneapolis Elections and Voter Services says an estimated 228,903 people have voted, beating the record of 219,832 set in 2016.
“Tonight is already a RECORD-SETTER in the City of Minneapolis!” said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.
Tonight is already a RECORD-SETTER in the City of Minneapolis!
Our latest estimate puts us over 228,000 (‼️) votes, up from 2016’s previous record of 219,832.
We’ve still got ~2 hours left.
If you get to your polling place before 8:00, stay there until you cast your ballot.
— Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) November 3, 2020
Over 160,000 of the votes were cast via absentee ballot this year, compared to just over 50,000 in 2016.
WEB EXTRA: Click here to explore WCCO’s 2020 Election Guide.
Polling places close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. As long as voters are in line by the deadline, they can cast a ballot.
There it is folks! Look at it; admire it; marvel at its majesty.
*****AND THERE ARE TWO HOURS LEFT!!!!***** pic.twitter.com/zyCSzO4WJ8
— Minneapolis Elections & Voter Services (@VoteMpls) November 3, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.