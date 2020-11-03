MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Record-breaking early voting has had an impact on in-person voting on Election Day.
At Phyllis Wheatley Community Center and around other polling sites in North Minneapolis, the longest lines were seen on Tuesday morning, before the polls opened. Once people were allowed inside, lines moved fast.
Whether in the Northside or Cedar-Riverside neighborhoods, almost every person said they voted to bring about change in their community and country. Most said they were tired of the divide that exists in the country.
“One thing that brought me to the polls is definitely making a difference in the world. I’m seeing a lot of things I don’t particularly like, so being able to vote for things I want to see and change, it’s a good opportunity,” said Laila Brown of North Minneapolis.
Poll workers say they expect the number of in-person votes cast to pick up right before they close at 8 p.m.
In the urban areas, there’s a lot of enthusiastic voting energy in the air, especially among young people.
