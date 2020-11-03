Election Day:The polls in Minnesota are closed. Click here for the latest results.
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Democratic Congresswoman Betty McCollum is projected to keep her seat in Minnesota’s 4th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

McCollum ran against Republican newcomer Gene Rechtzigel, a self-described farmer and property manager. His wide-ranging platform included increased support for law enforcement, a push for clean water and lower taxes.

The 4th District — which encompasses all of St. Paul, most of Ramsey County and a portion of Washington County — has been a Democratic stronghold since 1949.

During her nearly-20-year tenue in the United States Congress, McCollum has pushed for LGBTQIA-plus rights, clean energy and the preservation of Social Security.

