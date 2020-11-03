MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Pete Stauber is projected to be the first Republican to win re-election to Minnesota 8th Congressional District in more than 70 years, according to the Associated Press.
Stauber ran against Democrat and affordable insulin advocate Quinn Nystrom. He won the district in 2016.
Leading into the election, Stauber had a lot of support from the heavily Republican southern part of the district, which covers the Boundary Waters, Duluth and Twin Cities suburbs.
“Pete Stauber won re-election tonight because he spent his first term in Congress fighting for the people of his district and their way of life. The eighth congressional district is no longer a Democrat stronghold,” GOP Minnesota Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said. “Congressman Stauber will continue to fight hard for the economic vitality of Greater Minnesota and the prosperity of its residents.”
His challenger, Nystom, was expected to dominate the Democratic stronghold of Duluth, focusing on health care.
Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District has a long history of voting for Democrats. In the presidential race, it voted for Barack Obama twice the last time by about five percentage points. But then came 2016 and President Trump won the district by 15 percentage points.
