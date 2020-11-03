MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There were no lines at polling places in Burnsville on Tuesday.

One voter, Dee Trueblood, said she was in and out in five minutes. Most voted early in this election, but Trueblood had a reason for waiting.

“I got a sample ballot and the envelope different from my mom’s ballot,” she said. “It’s just made me more assured that my vote was going in and was gonna be counted.”

One of the early voters is a Somali native who has been translating and making sure people had rides to the polls.

“We need a political change so we don’t campaign exactly for a candidate but we campaign for issues,” said Abdul Artan, a Voter Transporation Volunteer. “What are the issues of concern in our neighborhood, the underfunded schools, healthcare, police brutality.”

Many of the suburban counties are divided on party lines.

In 2016, the busiest precinct in Burnsville saw about 3,000 voters on election day, but on Tuesday, that number was around 700 because so many people voted early.

Hillary Clinton won Dakota County in 2016, but there were still voters from both sides on Tuesday.

“My values matter and I care about everybody in this country, and I believe that our President believes that too,” said Trueblood.

On the other hand, Artan supported Joe Biden. “Very proud that we are going to write history tonight,” he said. “I cannot wait to celebrate after the election.”

When it comes to the suburbs, the presidential pick is a toss-up. President Trump won Anoka in 2016, Washington went with Clinton.