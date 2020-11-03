Election Day:Check out WCCO’s 2020 digital election guide! (And remember to vote!)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Paul are asking the public’s help in finding a missing 83-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease.

The St. Paul Police Department says Napoleon “Napo” Alvarado walked away from a group home Monday on the 100 block of George Street, in the city’s Riverview neighborhood.

He is described as standing 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, purple jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 651-291-1111.

