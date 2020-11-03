MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was relatively quiet at the polling places across the metro Tuesday. There were some lines when the polls opened, but voters said they cleared relatively quickly.

“There was like no line, the process was pretty easy,” Katra Hassan, from St. Louis Park, said.

With nearly half of all registered Minnesota voters having cast their ballots ahead of Election Day, Election Protection coalition volunteers spent the day going to polls and answering phone lines about any questions that came up for voters going in person Tuesday.

“The hotline is busy,” Minnesota Election Protection co-lead Jonathan Van Horn said. “There’s a lot of interest in the election.”

Van Horn is helping lead the call center to answer questions from Minnesota voters. They’ve been doing this service for over a decade.

This year the most common questions relate to absentee ballots and if they have been accepted.

“I think people are trying to make plans on deciding whether or not they need to go to the polls,” Van Horn said.

Van Horn says Minnesota voters tend to have more questions about same day registration than other parts of the country, since it is allowed in the state. This year he says there were also questions about polling places changing or curbside voting, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was easy, it was safe, they have the hand sanitizers and you’re six feet away,” Ann Pritchard, from Hopkins, said.

If you have a question about the election or voting, you can call 866-OUR-VOTE.

