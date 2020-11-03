MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Rep. Tom Emmer is projected to win against political newcomer Tawnja Zahradka to keep his 6th Congressional District seat, according to the Associated Press. This will make it his fourth term representing the district.
Emmer, a Republican, first won the position in 2014, when Michelle Bachmann retired. Republicans have held the seat since 2003, and generally the area, which encompasses the northwestern suburbs of the Twin Cities, leans Republican.
“Congressman Tom Emmer showed again today how committed he is to his constituents in the sixth district and how strongly they believe in him,” GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said. “Tom is a rising star in the Republican Party, yet remains grounded in Delano and Minnesota’s core values. We look forward to his continued leadership in Congress and in Minnesota.”
WEB EXTRA: Click here for full election results.
Before his time as a congressman, Emmer had previously served as a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives. He is a former lawyer and radio talk show host. Before the election, Emmer had been endorsed by various police organizations and the NRA.
DFL candidate Zahradka, on the other hand, previously worked in the Twin Cities television market for over 20 years and is a former Mrs. Minnesota America. She was a first-time candidate, who was passionate about addressing climate change and building upon the Affordable Care Act.
The 6th District includes Benton, Carver, Sherburne, Stearns, Wright, Anoka, and Washington Counties.
