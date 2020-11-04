MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Golden Valley fire officials say two apartment units have been significantly damaged in an early morning fire Wednesday.
According to the city’s fire department, fire crews were called to the 5600 block of Laurel Avenue at 7:02 a.m. after reports of smoke on the third floor of the apartment building.
When fire crews arrived, they discovered a working fire and upgraded the call to a first alarm apartment fire. Then, when fire crews found the fire was extending from the second floor to the third floor, the incident was further upgraded to a second alarm fire.
No resident suffered injuries, but one firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation and has since been released.
Fire officials say the fire is believed to be caused by an electrical issue in the second floor apartment, which spread to the third floor through a vent chase.
You must log in to post a comment.