MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four years after his death, investigators are still trying to figure out who killed hunter Terrence “Terry” Brisk.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help again to find the person who shot Brisk to death with his own rifle on Nov. 7, 2016 in Belle Praire Township.
Investigators believe the shooter was physically close to Brisk at the time of the deadly encounter, and they likely knew and interacted with Brisk before his death.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the FBI is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call 320-632-9233. People can also give tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers of Minnesota’s website, or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
