MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A day after the presidential election, Minnesota has broken COVID-19 case records yet again, with 3,844 positive cases reported Wednesday. An additional 31 people have died.
Over the past 10 days, COVID-19 cases have hovered around the 2,000 to 3,000 realm, but Wednesday beat the previous daily positive case record that had been set on Tuesday. The death toll has also breached 2,500.
According to Minnesota Department of Health, there have been 160,923 positive COVID-19 cases, 2,530 deaths since March. Of those tested positive, 136,457 no longer need to self-isolate.
Testing also continues to increase state-wide, as new free community testing sites and saliva testing sites open. Health officials say over 30,000 tests were processed on Tuesday.
MORE: MDH’s COVID-19 Situation Update
Hospitalizations have also reached record numbers, with 908 currently in the hospital. Over 20% of those are currently in the ICU, though the data is still preliminary.
According to the state’s Dial Back Dashboard, Minnesota’s seven-day positivity rate has risen to 9% as of Oct. 26, up 2% in the span of a week. If the daily average positivity rate climbs more than 5% in the span of 14 days, that would be considered a benchmark by which state authorities would consider reinstating more restrictions.
