By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Detroit Lions have placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on its reserve/COVID-19 just days before the team’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Lions made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon, saying they will not confirm if Stafford is in quarantine or tested positive for COVID-19, as per NFL policy.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that it’s now uncertain if Stafford will suit up for the game against the Vikings Sunday.

Former Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen, who is now with the Lions, is set to make his debut against his former team on Sunday at noon.

