MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Detroit Lions have placed quarterback Matthew Stafford on its reserve/COVID-19 just days before the team’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
The Lions made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon, saying they will not confirm if Stafford is in quarantine or tested positive for COVID-19, as per NFL policy.
The #Lions have placed QB Matthew Stafford on the Reserve/COVID-19 list pic.twitter.com/rUQS6DDRSB
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 4, 2020
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that it’s now uncertain if Stafford will suit up for the game against the Vikings Sunday.
As of now, my understanding is it’s uncertain whether #Lions QB Matthew Stafford will be able to play Sunday against the #Vikings. If he landed on the list because of high-risk close contact, it’d depend when the contact occurred, since there’s a mandatory five-day isolation.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 4, 2020
Former Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen, who is now with the Lions, is set to make his debut against his former team on Sunday at noon.
