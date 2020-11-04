Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eagan police are investigating after a bicyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, the bicyclist was struck near Wescott Road and Denmark Avenue around 1:45 p.m. The suspect vehicle did not stop after the collision.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The suspect vehicle is described as a possibly black GM full-size truck or SUV, between the years 2014 and 2018. Its right mirror was broken off in the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Eagan police confidential tip line at 651-675-5799 or email eaganpd@cityofeagan.com.
