Election 2020:Click here for the results in Minnesota races.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Bicyclist Seriously Injured, Eagan News, Hit And Run

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eagan police are investigating after a bicyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the bicyclist was struck near Wescott Road and Denmark Avenue around 1:45 p.m. The suspect vehicle did not stop after the collision.

(credit: Eagan police)

The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a possibly black GM full-size truck or SUV, between the years 2014 and 2018. Its right mirror was broken off in the collision.

(credit: Eagan police)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Eagan police confidential tip line at 651-675-5799 or email eaganpd@cityofeagan.com.

Comments