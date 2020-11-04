MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — CBS News has projected Democratic candidate Joe Biden to win the presidential race in Minnesota.
CBS News projects Biden will win Minnesota, as other states that will decide the election are not called@NorahODonnell: "10 electoral votes now slide into Joe Biden's column at this hour. And you know what that means? We still have those five states." https://t.co/fxHKy8hSEp pic.twitter.com/6t5w2JHdDB
— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 4, 2020
Both candidates were seen frequently campaigning in Minnesota over the last few months. Their latest visits came just days before the election when President Trump held a rally at the Rochester airport on Friday and Former Vice President Biden appeared at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds for a drive-thru car rally.
WEB EXTRA: Minnesota’s Blue Presidential History
Heading into Election Day, Biden led in polls — specifically among voters who chose to cast their ballots early. According to the CBS News Battleground tracker, President Trump led among those who planned to vote on November 3.
In this election, both candidates worked to secure the women’s vote — a key factor in Mr. Trump’s victory over Hilary Clinton in 2016. Early polls across the country reflected one of the largest gender gaps in history, with Biden holding a 19 point lead 57-38 among likely women voters.
Minnesota Republicans have put on numerous women’s events from a forum in St. Paul last year with Karen Pence, to a two-day statewide Women For Trump bus tour earlier this month.
According to the Pew Research Center, women outnumbered male voters 55 to 45 percent in 2016.
