MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after an apparent verbal argument ended with one vehicle running another off the roadway in Stearns County Tuesday.
According to the St. Cloud Police Department, the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, with the crash occurring near 20th Avenue North and 8th Street North.
Officers say that a 19-year-old man was involved in a verbal argument with an 18-year-old woman from St. Cloud prior to the crash. The woman got into a vehicle with an two other men and and 4-month-old child inside.
The 19-year-old also got into his vehicle and sideswiped the woman’s vehicle, which then left the roadway. Both vehicles struck a tree.
All in both cars outside of the child received non-life threatening injuries. The 19-year-old involved in the argument was taken to a hospital, where he is currently in police custody.
He’s facing potential charges of first-degree assault, multiple counts of second-degree assault, criminal vehicular operation, and violating a domestic abuse no contact order.
You must log in to post a comment.