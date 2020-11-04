MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Democrat incumbent Angie Craig has declared victory in Minnesota’s very close 2nd congressional district.

As of yet, the Associated Press has not made a projection in the race, but with 100% of the precincts reporting, Craig leads 202,597 to Republican challenger Tyler Kistner’s 193,505.

“Over the past two years, I have tried to live up to that standard in Washington as I fought to lower the cost of health care, expand educational opportunities for young Minnesotans and create an economy that works for every American regardless of zip code,” she said in a statement. “While it took longer than expected, I have said throughout this race that every voter in our district must have an opportunity to make their voices heard – and I am so thankful to the tireless election judges that counted votes throughout the night to ensure that was the case.”

Kistner is expected to issue a statement.

Craig was running against Republican newcomer Tyler Kistner. The election was briefly postponed because of the recent death of a third-party candidate.

It was one of Minnesota’s most competitive congressional districts for the last few years, and stretches south from the suburbs of Eagan and Prior Lake to the farmlands of Goodhue and Wabasha counties.

Craig ran as a moderate who gets things done.

“President Trump has recently signed two of my bills into law, that’s as many as any other member of the Minnesota delegation and more than any other freshman member,” Craig told WCCO in a recent interview.

Kistner — a former Marine — argued Craig is no moderate.

“When you look at the facts, she votes 97% of the time with Nancy Pelosi and almost 90% of the time with Ilhan Omar,” Kistner said.

The 2nd district has become a swing district. President Trump narrowly won the district in 2016, In 2018, Craig beat incumbent Republican Congressman Jason Lewis by five points. Lewis lost his own bid for Sen. Tina Smith’s seat in the 2020 cycle.

