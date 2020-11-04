MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people have been arrested in connection to explosions that went off near Lake Elmo and Afton on Monday night.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 8:52 p.m. on Monday of a loud noise described as a “boom” near the 8000 block of 27th Street North in Lake Elmo. When they arrived at the scene, they found what appeared to be the remnants of an explosive device.
Later, at 10:52 p.m., the sheriff’s office received multiple calls of what was described as an explosion near the Trading Post Trail and 59th Street in Afton. Like the previous incident, the responding officers found remains of what looked like an explosive device.
On the evening of Nov. 3, two suspects were taken into custody.
The ongoing investigation does not suggest that their actions were motivated by political ideology or the presidential election.
