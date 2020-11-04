MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection to Tuesday evening’s shooting death.
According to police, the incident occurred at a residence on the 2200 block of West Seventh Street. Upon arrival, a man was found inside with a gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene.
Police say they then secured the scene and looked for witnesses. On Wednesday, police said a Newport, Minnesota man was arrested after a brief pursuit into downtown. He was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of murder.
It’s the ninth shooting in the city in the last three days.
Earlier Tuesday, another shooting temporarily locked down a polling location in the city. No victims were found, but evidence of a shooting was found.
More information is expected tonight, so check back for the latest.
You must log in to post a comment.