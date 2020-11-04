MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Justice Paul Thissen is projected to win re-election for a seat on Minnesota’s highest court, according to the Associated Press.
Justice Thissen won over perennial candidate Michelle MacDonald in Tuesday’s election for Minnesota Supreme Court.
In her four runs for the high court, MacDonald has faced repeated controversies. In 2013, MacDonald was convicted of refusing to submit to a sobriety test and obstructing the legal process — both misdemeanors.
In the aftermath of her representation of Sandra Grazzini Rucki, a Lakeville Mom convicted of hiding her daughters from their father, MacDonald was sanctioned by the Minnesota Supreme Court.
Thissen says his own background as a former Minnesota legislator gives him perspective on Minnesota laws.
In past Minnesota Supreme Court races, MacDonald has received as much as 47% of the vote and more than 800,000 individual votes.
