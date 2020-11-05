Election 2020:Click here for the results in Minnesota races.
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Democrat Angie Craig is the projected winner of the 2nd Congressional District, according to The Associated Press.

Craig declared victory against Marine veteran and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner on Wednesday.

AP says, with 100% of precincts reporting, that Craig defeated Kistner with 203,640 votes to his 194,254.

Adam Weeks, a third-party candidate from Legal Marijuana Now won roughly 5.8%of the vote with 24,642, even though he had died in September.

The race was one of Minnesota’s most competitive, as the region is comprised of the southern suburbs of the Twin Cities as well as Goodhue and Wabasha counties.

Craig first won the seat in 2018, when she defeated incumbent Republican Jason Lewis. She runs as a moderate who gets things done.

