MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Ayd Mill Road in St. Paul will reopen on Saturday featuring a new pedestrian and bike trail.
The 1.5 mile stretch of the road – between 35E and Selby Avenue – had closed in August. Over the course of the following months, St. Paul Public Works implemented a 3-lane street design. There are now two southbound vehicle lanes, one northbound vehicle lane, and the off-street pedestrian and bike trail.
The speed limit on the road has also been lowered to 35 miles per hour.
“Ayd Mill Road has challenged our city for over a generation,” said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter. “Reimagining this critical route as a complete street we can all use and enjoy demonstrates our community’s commitment to our residents and our planet alike.”
Carter says he will be at the road on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and invites the community to join him in a socially distanced walk or bike ride.
