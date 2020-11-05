Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The United States District Court on Thursday announced major changes to its operations for criminal and civil jury trials due to the ongoing pandemic.
As of today, all criminal trials that have not already commenced are suspended until 2021. All civil jury trial-specific deadlines are also suspended through December 31, 2020.
The Court says the decision was made due to recent increases in Minnesota’s COVID-19 cases. The U.S. States District Court continues to monitor statements and guidance from the CDC.
