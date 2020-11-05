MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The judge in the George Floyd case has issued several decisions Wednesday, including a ruling to try all four cases of the ex-Minneapolis police officers together.

Additionally, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ruled that the motion for a change of venue has been preliminarily denied. Cahill ruled the court will rehear the change of venue motions “subsequent to the presentation of additional evidence and briefs on the issue.”

Essentially, Cahill said that no corner of Minnesota has been shielded from publicity of the case. Also, in response to moving the trial out of Hennepin County due to safety concerns, Cahill said the argument is more for better safety planning, which is already being conducted by the court and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. So, at this time, the court is not convinced that a change of venue is necessary.

On Thursday morning, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said he was satisfied by the court’s decisions.

“The murder of George Floyd occurred in Minneapolis and it is right that the defendants should be tried in Minneapolis,” Ellison said. “It is also true that they acted in concert with each other and the evidence against them is similar, so it is right to try them in one trial.”

Ellison said the rulings reflect a “thoughtful application of the law” and is another significant step forward in getting justice for Floyd and the community.

Citing safety concerns, Cahill also ruled the names of jurors will be kept confidential. The jury will also be partially sequestered during trial and fully sequestered during deliberations.

Partial sequestration during trial means the jury will park remotely and get escorted to court by Hennepin County Sheriff staff. They’ll go home each day with the warning to avoid media coverage and report any attempts to contact them.

In another big decision, audio and video coverage will also be allowed at the trial.

Ellison’s office tells WCCO it is “evaluating” the ruling allowing audio and video coverage in the courtroom. His office argued against allowing audio and video coverage.

Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white officer, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck as Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd’s death was captured in widely seen bystander video that set off protests, sometimes violent, around the world. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and other crimes; J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting.

All four former officers are currently out of custody as they await trial, which is set for March of 2021.

