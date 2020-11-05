MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota football’s defensive coordinator Joe Rossi will not be coaching during Saturday’s game after he tested positive for COVID-19.
On Thursday, the team announced Rossi tested positive during one of Minnesota’s daily antigen testing periods this week. It was confirmed with a follow-up test.
“Upon diagnosis, he immediately returned home and started his isolation process while working remotely,” the team said in a statement. “No other members of Minnesota’s coaching staff have tested positive for COVID-19 during the team’s daily antigen testing this week.”
Joe Harasymiak, the defensive backs, safeties and co-defensive coordinator, will be calling the defense in Rossi’s absence.
The Golden Gophers take on the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.