Election 2020:Click here for the results in Minnesota races.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Apple Valley News, Fatal Shooting, Gun Violence, Homicide, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)– A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized following a Wednesday night shooting at an Apple Valley apartment building. Police say the suspected gunman shot and killed himself.

The Apple Valley Police Department says multiple 911 calls came in around 8:40 p.m. reporting a man with a handgun in the hallway of an apartment building on the 7600 block of 157th Street West.

When officers arrived at the building, they found a man in the hallway suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics provided emergency care before an ambulance brought the man to a hospital. He is expected to survive.

In a nearby apartment, officers found the body of a second victim, a woman who’d been fatally shot.

Investigators gathered information on a possible suspect, who also lived in the building. Officers entered his apartment with a search warrant and found him dead inside, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Comments