MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)– A woman is dead and a man is hospitalized following a Wednesday night shooting at an Apple Valley apartment building. Police say the suspected gunman shot and killed himself.
The Apple Valley Police Department says multiple 911 calls came in around 8:40 p.m. reporting a man with a handgun in the hallway of an apartment building on the 7600 block of 157th Street West.
When officers arrived at the building, they found a man in the hallway suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics provided emergency care before an ambulance brought the man to a hospital. He is expected to survive.
In a nearby apartment, officers found the body of a second victim, a woman who’d been fatally shot.
Investigators gathered information on a possible suspect, who also lived in the building. Officers entered his apartment with a search warrant and found him dead inside, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say.
The shooting remains under investigation.
