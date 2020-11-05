MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man died overnight after a dispute at a south Minneapolis gas station escalated into a shooting.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened near the pumps shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday at the Speedway on the 2200 block of Lyndale Avenue South, in the city’s Wedge neighborhood.
Responding officers found a man at the scene in grave condition, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency crews brought the man to Hennepin Healthcare where he died shortly after.
A preliminary investigation indicates the fatal violence erupted following a dispute between two people in the gas station’s parking lot. The two knew each other, police say.
The shooting suspect fled the scene. No arrests have been made.
According to police, this is the 72nd homicide Minneapolis has counted so far this year. The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip at CrimeStoppersMN.org.
