MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State officials say more than 600 people were cited and released overnight in Minneapolis after protesters walked onto Interstate 94 and were circled by law enforcement officers, who cited demonstrators one-by-one, blocking the freeway for several hours.

The Minnesota Department of Public safety says that Minneapolis police officers and state troopers cited and released 646 people for being a pedestrian on a freeway and public nuisance. Six vehicles were also impounded. In a statement Thursday morning, officials noted that it’s illegal and dangerous for pedestrians to walk on a freeway.

“We respect the right of everyone to express themselves under the First Amendment, but the freeway is not a place to do that,” the State Patrol tweeted Wednesday night.

Unlike confrontations between protesters and law enforcement earlier this year following the death of George Floyd, officers did not use force or chemical irritants. No one was hurt, officials say. Indeed, the tone of the protest was such that while detained for hours, the protesters started a dance party.

I've seen the Electric Slide at weddings and high school dances. But at a protest on an interstate as people await arrest? That's new. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/KUyZtUyTJi — Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) November 5, 2020

Earlier in the evening, two groups of protesters, organized by the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar and other groups, began marching on Minneapolis streets, demanding racial justice and decrying President Donald Trump’s efforts to “steal the election.” Organizers said they had planned to demonstrate regardless of who won the White House.

Around 7:40 p.m., the demonstrators marched onto eastbound Interstate 94 near Cedar Avenue, where they were met by law enforcement, who closed the freeway between Interstate 35W and Highway 280. Police and state troopers encircled the protesters and processed them one-by-one, allowing those with children to go first.

Although the protesters were near the freeway exit, they were not allowed to simply walk away. Neither were members of the media covering the protest. It wasn’t until after 1 a.m. that the last of the protesters were released and the freeway was reopened to traffic.

In a statement Thursday morning, the organizers of the protest demanded that any charges against the protesters be dropped, arguing that law enforcement violated their First Amendment rights. They also called for all impounded vehicles to be released without fees.

WCCO-TV’s Jennifer Mayerle reports that law enforcement’s response to the protest had been planned for weeks as officials feared possible unrest stemming from the presidential election.