MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 27-year-old motorcyclist died early Thursday morning in western Wisconsin after not yielding to a roundabout and colliding with the a street sign.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just before 2 a.m. at the Main Street roundabout with STH 35 in Houlton, Wisconsin, which is just across the St. Croix River from Stillwater.
Investigators say Anthony Oellerich, of River Falls, Wisconsin, was traveling west on STH 35 when he failed to negotiate the roundabout and crashed into a yield sign. His body was thrown into the grassy area in the middle of the roundabout. He was not wearing a helmet.
Emergency crews tried to help Oellerich, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office says.
