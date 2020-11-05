MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says protesters whose bikes were confiscated in Wednesday night’s protest can pick up their property at the West Metro District Office.
More than 600 people were cited and released overnight in Minneapolis after protesters walked onto Interstate 94 and were circled by law enforcement officers, who cited demonstrators one-by-one, blocking the freeway for several hours.
Bicycles held for safekeeping from Wednesday night's protest are at our West Metro District Office (2005 Lilac Drive N., Golden Valley).
Anyone looking to retrieve their property must have:
• Identification
• A copy of their citation
• A description of their property
— MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) November 5, 2020
The agency says anyone looking to retrieve their bike must have identification, a copy of their citation and a description of their property.
The bicycles are being held at the State Patrol’s West Metro District Office, located on 2005 Lilac Drive N. in Golden Valley.
You must log in to post a comment.