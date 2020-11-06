Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota law enforcement says threats of violence are circulating on social media but they’re not true.
On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Safety shared a warning about a post claiming to be from the NAACP.
The post says white-nationalist groups are doing initiations this weekend and are planning violence against people of color.
The DPS says the message did not come from the NAACP and neither of the organizations have heard of any threats.
The DPS says if you see the post, don’t share it.
