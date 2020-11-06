MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Longtime Minnesota Congressman Jim Ramstad has died. He was 74.
The nine-term Republican congressman, who represented Minnesota’s 3rd District, had been battling Parkinson’s Disease with Lewy Body, his family says. He died Thursday night.
In Washington, Ramstad was known for working across the aisle. He was also a strong and fierce advocate for reform in the area of mental health. He served from 1991 to 2009.
Ramstad also spent 10 years in the Minnesota State Senate, rising to the level of assistant minority leader.
Ramstad is survived by his wife and daughter. A service for his immediate family members is being planned for later this month.
According to his family, memorials are preferred to the Ramstad Recovery Fund through the Minneapolis Foundation.
