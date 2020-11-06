MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are looking for suspects after a man was fatally shot Thursday night in St. Paul, marking the city’s 29th homicide of the year.
The St. Paul Police Department says officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to a report of a person down on the 400 block of Thomas Avenue, in the city’s Frogtown neighborhood. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man outside a home suffering from a gunshot wound.
Emergency crews brought the man to Regions Hospital, where he was initially listed in stable condition. However, his conditioned worsened in the overnight hours and he died shortly after 4 a.m.
The shooting is under investigation, although preliminary findings suggest it was a drive-by, police say. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 651-266-5650.
