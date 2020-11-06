Election 2020:Click here for the results in Minnesota races.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Gun Violence, Homicide, St. Paul News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are looking for suspects after a man was fatally shot Thursday night in St. Paul, marking the city’s 29th homicide of the year.

The St. Paul Police Department says officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to a report of a person down on the 400 block of Thomas Avenue, in the city’s Frogtown neighborhood. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man outside a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency crews brought the man to Regions Hospital, where he was initially listed in stable condition. However, his conditioned worsened in the overnight hours and he died shortly after 4 a.m.

The shooting is under investigation, although preliminary findings suggest it was a drive-by, police say. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 651-266-5650.

Comments