MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in North Minneapolis Friday afternoon.
Few details were immediately available, but the shooting happened along the 1200 block of Morgan Avenue North around 2:15 p.m.
Minneapolis Police say the victim received non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the scene before officers could arrive. Police did not say who they suspect is involved in the shooting.
