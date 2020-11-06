MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Ahead of the deer season opening weekend, a red flag warning has been issued for parts of southwestern Minnesota.
Friday is shaping up to be a warm and windy day; uncharacteristic for early November. The combination of very low humidity and dry conditions is dangerous for stray fires and sparks.
The red flag warning will go until 6 p.m. on Friday night.
A burning ban has also gone into effect in Brown County until 6 p.m, but the sheriff’s office anticipates extending it through the weekend. Wind gusts in southern Minnesota are predicted to reach the high 30 miles per hour range. On Sunday, the winds across the Buffalo Ridge and the Red River Valley could reach 45 to 50 miles per hour.
Brown County Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone to be careful with any potential outdoor heat source and asks residents not to burn debris. They also recommend keeping campfires smaller than three feet in diameter, and to remain with the campfire until it is out cold.
