MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the presidential race still too close to call Friday morning, President Donald Trump’s campaign is asking for contributions from supporters in Minnesota as he deploys legal challenges to elections in five battleground states.
CBS NEWS: Latest Election Updates
On Friday morning, the Republican Party of Minnesota sent out a release from the Trump campaign, entitled “President Trump Needs Minnesota’s Help.”
“America’s free and fair elections are the foundation of our country and we must fight to keep them that way,” the Trump campaign said.
The campaign is requesting contributions to the “Official Election Defense Fund.” On the website, it says that Trump believes the “Democrats want to steal this election” and that “there will be fraud like you’ve never seen, plain and simple!”
CBS News is reporting that Trump has shifted his efforts to keep the White House from the ballot box to the courts, with his campaign filing a barrage of lawsuits in several battleground states as part of his quest to secure the 270 electoral votes he needs to win reelection. The Trump campaign confirmed it has deployed legal teams in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, and North Carolina.
WEB EXTRA: Click here for full election results.
Joe Biden took a slight lead in Pennsylvania Friday, which, if he wins, would give him the electoral votes needed to win the presidency.
You must log in to post a comment.