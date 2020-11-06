Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out cornerbacks Cameron Dantzler and Holton Hill for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.
Hill has missed the past three games. Dantzler is listed with a concussion. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation after a collision in last weekend’s game against Green Bay.
Mark Fields II, another cornerback, has also been ruled out with a chest injury.
Cornerback Harrison Hand (hamstring) is questionable.
