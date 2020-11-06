Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 44-year-old woman is dead and a girl wounded after both were struck by a vehicle in Coon Rapids Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Egret Boulevard Northwest and Wintergreen Street Northwest.
When first responders got to the scene, they found the two victims injured on the scene. It appeared they’d been struck while crossing the street.
Both were taken to the hospital, where the woman died of her injuries. She has been identified as Lorysa Bak, of Coon Rapids.
The incident remains under investigation. Police did not say whether anyone had been taken into custody.
